

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares were moving higher on Tuesday as investors shrugged off U.S. President Donald Trump's new threat to impose tariffs on China and priced in more stimulus from global central banks.



Market participants, meanwhile, shrugged off the latest data published by the Sentix research group showing that investor confidence in the Eurozone deteriorated sharply in June amid escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute. The gauge slipped to -3.3 in June from 5.3 in May.



Elsewhere, official data revealed that the U.K. unemployment rate remained stable in April at the lowest since 1974.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.8 percent at 381.28 after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was rallying 1.3 percent as investors returned from a holiday extended weekend.



France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining half a percent.



Novo Nordisk jumped 5.6 percent after a trial outcome of rival Eli Lilly's diabetes drug missed investors' expectations.



German luxury fashion house Hugo Boss rallied 4.3 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on the stock.



Air France KLM shares advanced 0.8 percent. The airline said it carried 9.2 million passengers in May, up 3.3 percent from previous year.



Mining giant BHP rallied 2.3 percent, Antofagasta jumped almost 3 percent and Anglo American added 2.4 percent after Beijing said it would allow local governments to use proceeds from special bonds as capital for major projects including highways, gas and power supply and railways.



Luxury clothing retail company Ted Baker plunged as much as 26 percent after a profit warning.



