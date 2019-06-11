

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's trade deficit widened in April as the growth in imports outpaced that in exports, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 290.6 million in April from EUR 271.1 million in the previous month. In the same month last year, the trade deficit was EUR 142.1 million.



Exports grew 2.9 percent annually in April and imports rose 15.3 percent from last year.



On a month-on-month basis, exports declined 4.4 percent and fell 2.1 percent in April.



