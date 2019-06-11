

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba A.I. Labs, an artificial intelligence research division of Chinese Conglomerate Alibaba Group, has partnered with major automakers Audi AG, Renault SA and Honda Motor Co Ltd, for a smart mobility initiative in China.



A.I. Labs will integrate its smart speaker Tmall Genie Auto into these automakers' specific internet cars in the country. The partnerships were announced at CES Asia 2019 technology trade show in Shanghai.



Tmall Genie Auto solution, which was launch in last April, currently can control over 100 million devices from over 600 smart appliance brands.



The owners of these specially equipped vehicles will soon have access to various voice-controlled information and services. The AI solution enables them to identify nearby attractions and restaurants, book movie tickets, read children's books and order items on Alibaba's retail platform, among other things.



In the near future, car owners with a Tmall Genie-compatible device at home would be able to monitor and control their smart-home devices from their cars. They could perform daily tasks of checking temperature and light, and turn on the heater and air conditioning at home.



Tmall also announced its tie-up with Renault, under which an electric car will feature Tmall's iconic cat logo on the vehicle's exterior design. The Renault City K-ZE genie edition, also integrated with Tmall Genie Auto, will be on sale in China later this year.



Alibaba A.I. Labs has already agreed to provide intelligent and connected mobility solutions to other auto brands including BMW and Volvo Cars.



The product is similar to Amazon's Echo, which also has a vehicle version, named the Echo Auto.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX