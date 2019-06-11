

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Producer price index for May will be the highlight on Tuesday on economic front. The general outlook is for a more subdued report that denotes inflation.



Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are trading up.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures are climbing 114 points, the S&P 500 futures are adding 12.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are up 49.00 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.30 percent to extend gains for a sixth straight session and the S&P 500 gained half a percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.1 percent.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Producer Price Index or PPI FD for May will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent, lower than the previous months growth of 0.2 percent.



Redbook data for the week will be released at 8.55 am ET. The Store Sales for April was up 5.8 percent.



Three year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks rose on Tuesday. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index jumped 73.59 points or 2.58 percent to 2,925.72. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.76 percent at 27,789.34.



Japanese shares recovered from a weak start to finish higher. The Nikkei average rose 69.86 points or 0.33 percent to 21,204.28 while the broader Topix index closed 0.54 percent higher at 1,561.32.



Australian markets posted strong gains as traders returned to their desks following a long weekend. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 102.40 points or 1.59 percent to 6,546.30, extending gains for a fifth straight session amid easing trade tensions between the United States and Mexico. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 99.20 points or 1.52 percent at 6,624.40.



European shares are trading positive. France's CAC 40 is adding 42.77 or 0.79 percent, Germany's DAX is up 158.38 points or 1.31 percent. UK's FTSE 100 is climbing 35.87 points or 0.49 percent.



Swiss Market Index is progressing 101.25 points or 1.03 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 is adding 0.83 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX