

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in the U.S. showed a modest increase in the month of May, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand inched up by 0.2 percent in May after rising by 0.2 percent in April. The uptick in prices matched economist estimates.



Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices rose by 0.2 percent in May after edging up by 0.1 percent in the previous month. The increase in core prices also met expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX