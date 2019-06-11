

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $0.88 billion, or $4.29 per share. This compares with $1.14 billion, or $5.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $2.33 billion from $2.39 billion last year.



H&R Block Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $0.88 Bln. vs. $1.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.29 vs. $5.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.14 -Revenue (Q4): $2.33 Bln vs. $2.39 Bln last year.



