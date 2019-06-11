

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York City's iconic Times Square will soon be home to Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc.'s (KKD) 'first-of-its- kind' flagship store.



On Monday, the doughnut chain said it plans to open the Krispy Kreme Times Square Flagship in early 2020, that will provide 'immersive and interactive digital experiences' and also feature a glaze waterfall.



The store, which will be located at the corner of Broadway and 48th Street, is expected to serve more guests annually than any other Krispy Kreme location in the world.



'In the most iconic city in the world, the Krispy Kreme Times Square Flagship will showcase our brand on the global stage and inspire customer wonder. We love making awesome doughnuts - and New Yorkers deserve hot and fresh doughnuts!' Michael Tattersfield, CEO and President of Krispy Kreme Doughnut said in a statement.



The store's 4,500-square-foot retail space will be home to the world's largest Krispy Kreme doughnut box with stadium-style seating that will offer a view of the doughnut theatre across the shop. The store will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



Customers will also be able to see the entire doughnut-making process and enjoy the Original Glazed Doughnuts at the store.



The world's largest 'Hot Light' will signal to the people at Times Square that hot and fresh doughnuts are available. The store will also offer exclusive merchandise that celebrates New York City and Krispy Kreme.



The store will feature an exterior walk-up window where guests can buy doughnuts and coffee. It will also have an interior 'grab-and-go' counter featuring pre-packed dozens of Original Glazed doughnuts, select assortments and merchandise.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX