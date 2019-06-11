

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - People around the world will spend an average of 800 hours using the Internet on mobile phones this year, and the total will rise to 930 hours by 2021, according to a study conducted by media agency Zenith.



'While television remains the dominant medium, Internet consumption led by mobile shows the fastest growth,' the study says.



Television viewing is estimated to fall slowly to 165 minutes a day within two years, said Zenith's Media Consumption Forecasts, published Monday.



This is the fifth edition of the Media Consumption Forecasts, which surveys changing patterns of media consumption since 2011, and forecasts how the amount of time people allocate to different media will change between 2019 and 2021.



Since the first edition was published in 2015, the average amount of time people around the world spend accessing the mobile Internet has risen from 80 to 130 minutes a day.



The study cites the availability of affordable smart phones, faster Internet connections, better screens and app innovation as the main reasons.



The London-based agency forecasts an average of 8 percent annual growth in time spent on mobile Internet devices between 2018 and 2021. Mobile Internet use is expected to account for 31 percent of global media consumption in 2021, an increase of four percent from this year.



Television remains the biggest medium globally, attracting 167 minutes of viewing each day in 2019. Television viewing is predicted to fall slowly to 165 minutes a day in 2021.



Mobile Internet has robbed the amount of time people used to spend on other media. Between 2014 and 2019, the average amount of time spent reading newspapers has fallen from 17 minutes a day to 11, while time spent reading magazines dropped from 8 to 4, and time spent watching television has dwindled from 171 to 167. Desktop Internet use has also fallen, from 47 minutes a day to 40.



However, it did not affect consumers' appetite for radio and cinema, driven mainly by a boom in cinema viewing in China.



The study also notes an overall increase in the time spent on media - an average of eight hours a day, up from seven hours in 2013. By 2021 this will increase to 495 minutes a day.



Jonathan Barnard, Head of Forecasting at Zenith said, 'Media now means comparing prices on the high street, sharing jokes with friends and booking your next holiday, opening up new opportunities for brands to connect with consumers.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX