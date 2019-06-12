

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Wednesday release May numbers for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are expected to rise 2.7 percent on year, up from 2.5 percent in April. Producer prices are tipped to gained 0.6 percent, slowing from 0.9 percent in the previous month.



Japan will provide April figures for core machine orders and May data for producer prices. Machine orders are tipped to fall 0.8 percent on month and 5.3 percent on year after rising 3.8 percent on month and sliding 0.7 on year in March. Producer prices are called flat on month and up 0.7 percent on year after adding 0.3 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year in April.



New Zealand will release May results for credit card spending; in April, overall electronic spending was up 0.4 percent on month and retail card spending was up 0.6 percent.



Australia will see June figures for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank; in May, the index added 0.6 percent on month to a reading of 101.3.



Singapore will provide April numbers for retail sales; in March, sales were up 1.5 percent on month and down 0.5 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX