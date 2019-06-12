

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL, GOOG) Google is moving some production of Nest thermostats and server hardware out of China, in order to avoid punitive U.S. tariffs, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Google has already shifted much of its production of U.S.-bound motherboards to Taiwan, averting a 25% tariff. Tariffs have also pushed American-bound production of its Nest devices to Taiwan and Malaysia, the report said.



Meanwhile, Foxconn Technology Group said it is ready to shift production for Apple Inc. out of China if necessary, although Apple has so far not asked for such a shift.



