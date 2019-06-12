

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) will discontinue its U.S. restaurant delivery service, a 4-year-old business that failed to take off amid fierce competition from Uber Eats and others.



The restaurant delivery service Amazon Restaurants offered delivery in more than 20 cities in the U.S. It expanded into the United Kingdom, but Amazon shut down the service in the United Kingdom late last year. The company will close the U.S. business on June 24.



The service gave Prime members a way to get meals delivered to their door, using the Amazon Restaurants website or through the Prime Now shopping app.



Amazon said that small number of employees affected by U.S. Business closure have already found new roles at Amazon, and others will be provided personalized support to find a new role within, or outside of, the company.



Last month, British online food delivery company Deliveroo said that Amazon was leading a new $575 million Series G preferred shared funding round, alongside existing investors T. Rowe Price, Fidelity Management and Research Company, and Greenoaks.



