

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said the ongoing 52-week Phase IIIb MAXIMISE trial evaluating Cosentyx (secukinumab) in the management of axial manifestations of psoriatic arthritis met both its primary and key secondary endpoint with 63.1% of Cosentyx 300 mg and 66.3% of Cosentyx 150 mg patients achieving ASAS20 at Week 12 (versus 31.3% for placebo) respectively. The safety results were consistent with previous clinical trials.



The data from the trial provide an extra evidence to support Cosentyx as a treatment across multiple psoriatic disease manifestations.



