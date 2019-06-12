

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said new data from the FUTURE 5 trial demonstrated that 89.5% (300mg), 82.3% (150mg) and 81.1% (150mg no loading dose) of psoriatic arthritis patients treated with Cosentyx found no radiographic progression at 2 years. Clinical responses were also maintained throughout the duration of the study.



FUTURE 5 is a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating Cosentyx on radiographic progression across 2 years in PsA patients. In the study, 996 adults with active PsA were randomized to receive subcutaneous Cosentyx 300 mg.



