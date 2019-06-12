

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) announced that Laxman Narasimhan will assume the position of Group CEO on 1 September 2019. Laxman will join as CEO-designate effective 16 July, and will succeed Rakesh Kapoor. He will receive a salary of 950 thousand pounds and other benefits as CEO of Reckitt Benckiser Group.



Laxman Narasimhan is currently the Global Chief Commercial Officer of PepsiCo. Prior to this, Laxman was Chief Executive Officer of PepsiCo's Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa operations.



