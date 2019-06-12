

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Beverages giant PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) announced Wednesday that Ram Krishnan has been appointed to the role of PepsiCo's Global Chief Commercial Officer. He replaces Laxman Narasimhan, who is leaving the firm to become Chief Executive Officer of Reckitt Benckiser Group.



The company noted that Krishnan will continue his current role as Chief Executive Officer, Greater China sector at this point.



Since joining the company in 2006, Krishnan held successive roles at Frito-Lay, ultimately becoming the business's Chief Marketing Officer in 2014.



In 2016, he was promoted to the role of North American Commercial General Manager and Senior Vice President, Walmart Customer Team. He was appointed to lead PepsiCo's China business in 2017.



