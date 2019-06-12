

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's inflation eased as initially estimated to one-and-a-half year low in May, final data from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.



Consumer price inflation slowed to 0.8 percent in May from 1.5 percent in April. This was the lowest since January 2018, when prices gained 0.6 percent. The rate also matched the preliminary estimate published on May 30.



Core inflation that excludes food and energy came in at 0.7 percent versus 0.9 percent in April.



On a monthly basis, overall consumer price inflation slowed to 0.2 percent, as estimated, from 1 percent in April.



EU harmonized inflation slowed notably to 0.9 percent in May from 1.6 percent in the previous month. The May rate came in line with flash estimate.



The harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.2 percent, as initially estimated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX