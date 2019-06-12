

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen firmed up against its most major opponents in early European deals on Wednesday.



The yen edged up to 122.71 against the euro, from a low of 123.00 hit at 8:45 pm ET.



The yen spiked up to 5-day highs of 109.13 against the franc, 108.25 against the greenback and 81.40 against the loonie, from its early lows of 109.41, 108.57 and 123.01, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the yen is seen around 107.00 against the franc, 106.00 against the greenback, 121.00 against the euro and 80.5 against the loonie.



