

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - WPP plc (WPP.L, WPPGY) said, for 2019, the company continues to project: like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs down 1.5% to 2.0%, and headline operating margin to revenue less pass-through costs down around 1.0 margin point on a constant currency basis, excluding item.



The company's medium-term financial targets, to be achieved by the end of 2021, continues to be: organic growth in line with peers; and headline operating margin of at least 15%, excluding item.



Providing an update on the sale of a majority stake in Kantar, WPP plc said the process is progressing in line with its expectations.



