

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's payroll employment increased in the first quarter driven by private sector, data from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday.



Payroll job creation increased 0.4 percent to 93,800 in the first quarter after a 0.3 percent rise in the fourth quarter.



Payroll employment in the public sector rose only 1,000, while it increased steadily by 92,800 in the private sector.



Employment in industry grew by 7,500 and by 16,100 in construction, which was the strongest increase since the end of 2007. In market services, employment advanced 68,200.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX