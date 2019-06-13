

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) has uncovered emails that could show chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg 'knew of problematic privacy practices' at the company, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The FTC is investigating whether that lapse violated the 2012 consent decree with the agency in which Facebook agreed to better protect user privacy.



The FTC investigation began more than a year ago after reports that personal data of tens of millions of Facebook users improperly wound up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica, a data firm that worked on President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.



CNN Business quoted a Facebook spokesperson as saying that neither Zuckerberg nor any other Facebook employee knowingly violated the company's obligations under the FTC consent order, while no emails too indicate they did.



The spokesperson reportedly said the company has fully cooperated with the FTC's investigation to date and provided tens of thousands of documents, emails and files.



