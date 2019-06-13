

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PZ Cussons Plc. (PZC.L), a consumer products group, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2019 profit expectations remain in line with the guidance.



In its trading update for the year ended May 31, the company said profit before tax and exceptional items is expected to be close to 70 million pounds.



The results reflected a resilient performance in Europe and Asia driven by product innovation and renovation as well as distribution expansion. The beauty division performed particularly well.



Meanwhile, performance in Africa has continued to be disappointing as a result of the macro economic situation in Nigeria and the challenging conditions at the port.



The company plans to announce full-year results on July 23.



Separately, PZ Cussons announced that Brandon Leigh, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned and has stepped down from the Board with immediate effect.



Leigh has been with PZ Cussons for over 22 years. He was appointed to the Board in 2006.



Pending the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer, Leigh's responsibilities will be assumed by Alan Bergin, currently Commercial Finance Director.



