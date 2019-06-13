

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith (DS) plc (SMDS.L) said the Group performed strongly in 2018/19, with good organic volume and revenue growth, reflecting the recovery of input costs in box prices and growth from acquisitions. The Group said it continues to perform well against the targets that the Board has set for its financial key performance indicators, as well as being confident that it will achieve all of its medium-term financial measures.



For the year ended 30 April 2019, profit before tax was higher at 350 million pounds compared to 260 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 19.7 pence compared to 21.1 pence. Earnings per share for continuing operations decreased by 8 percent reflecting the benefit of profit growth offset by the increase in number of shares in issue.



Adjusted operating profit rose by 28 percent on a reported basis to 631 million pounds. Growth on a constant currency basis was also 28 percent. Adjusted profit before tax was 569 million pounds compared to 435 million pounds, previous year. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations increased to 33.2 pence from 30.5 pence.



Fiscal year Group revenue increased to 6.17 billion pounds from 5.52 billion pounds, a year ago, a growth of 12 percent on a reported basis, reflecting volume and sales price growth and the impact of acquisitions partly offset by a negative currency translation effect.



For the year 2018/19, the Board recommended a final dividend of 11.0 pence per share, which will be paid to all shares on the record date. This, combined with the interim dividend of 5.2 pence, makes a total dividend for the year of 16.2 pence.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX