

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 30 April 2019 declined to 12.5 million pounds from last year's 17.3 million pounds, as a result of special items incurred.



Adjusted basic earnings per share decreased by 1.7% to 63.4 pence per share from the prior year.



Earnings after tax decreased to 10.5 million pounds or 21.2 pence per share from 16.1 million pounds or 32.7 pence per share last year.



Profit before tax and special items was in line with the prior year at 38.2 million pounds with the benefit of lower finance costs offsetting the reduced EBIT.



Group revenue declined 1.9% year=over-year to 305.1 million pounds and by 1.7% at constant exchange rates.



The Board proposed an increased final dividend of 13.8 pence, compared to 13.6 pence paid last year.



The dividend will be paid on 25 October 2019 to shareholders on the register at 20 September 2019, if approved by shareholders at the AGM on 11 September 2019.



