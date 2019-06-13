

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production fell in April, led by all three sectors, data from the National Institute Of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Industrial production fell 9.5 percent month-on-month in April compared to the previous month.



This decline was led by a 15.1 percent fall in electricity and a 9.2 percent drop in manufacturing. Output in mining and quarrying decreased 0.7 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production rose 1.4 percent in April.



On a working day and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.4 percent monthly and grew 1.1 percent from a year ago.



