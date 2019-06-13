

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices fell in May, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Producer and import prices fell 0.8 percent year-on-year in May.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices held stable in May due to higher price in petroleum products, while chemical and pharmaceutical products price were cheaper.



Producer prices fell 0.3 percent annually and import prices declined 1.6 percent. On a monthly basis, both the producer prices and import prices remained flat in May.



