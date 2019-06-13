

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - IBM (IBM), KPMG, Merck (MRK), and Walmart (WMT) were selected by the US Food and Drug Administration to run a pilot project using blockchain to identify, track, and trace prescription medications and vaccines distributed in the U.S.



Blockchain is designed to establish a permanent record and may be integrated with existing supply chain and traceability systems, IBM said.



According to the company, the proposed network will help to reduce the time needed to track and trace inventory; allow timely retrieval of reliable distribution information; increase accuracy of data shared among network members.



It is scheduled to complete the pilot project in fourth quarter of 2019.



The Congress enacted the U.S. Drug Supply Chain Security Act or DSCSA in November 2013. The DSCSA pilot project program is intended to help identify and evaluate the most efficient processes to comply with and apply drug supply chain security requirement.



