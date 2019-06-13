

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump said he has not set a deadline for imposing 25 percent import duty on Chinese goods that are not affected by levies already.



The Trump administration had already imposed 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods, ranging from semi-conductors to furniture, that are imported to the United States. And earlier this month, he issued a fresh threat of imposing tariffs on nearly all of the remaining Chinese goods exported to the US. They include products such as cell phones, computers and clothing, worth $325 billion.



During a joint press conference with visiting Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House Wednesday, Trump was asked what was his deadline for China to make progress on trade before imposing the latest round of tariffs.



'No, I have no deadline. My deadline is what's up here,' Trump said, pointing to his head. 'Nobody can quite figure it out.'



But Trump said he is going to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, and that he had 'a feeling' a deal could be reached.



A lot of companies that are in China are going to be moving back to the U.S., Trump said.



Car companies like General Motors that built plants in China will start building plants in the United States after the higher tariffs are introduced, because 'there is no tariff if you do it in the United States,' according to him.



Trump had earlier said that he will take a decision on tariffs after meeting his Chinese counterpart at the G-20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka later this month, but Beijing has not yet responded to this statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX