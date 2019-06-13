

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Chemical distributor Brenntag AG (BNTGF.PK) said that its shareholders approved the proposed Management Board and Supervisory Board resolutions with a large majority.



The General Shareholders' Meeting resolved to pay dividends in the amount of 1.20 euros per share, an increase of 9.1% compared with the previous year.



The company noted that all Group regions contributed to growth in financial year 2018, with North America in particular delivering a very strong rise in earnings. The acquisitions also made the sound contribution to earnings.



