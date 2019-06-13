

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) has made an investment in Indian e-commerce start-up Meesho. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.



Meesho has previously raised about US$65 million from a clutch of investors.



Meesho is an Indian-origin social commerce platform founded by IIT Delhi graduates Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal in December 2015. Meesho provides resellers, who largely comprise housewives and small businesses, a platform to sell their products across social networks like Whatsapp and Facebook.



According to Meesho, the e-commerce start-up has grown to a community of more than 15,000 suppliers and 2 million resellers throughout India, over the last 4 years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX