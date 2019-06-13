

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Google has put an end to rumors about its upcoming flagship smartphone Pixel 4 by teasing the back view of the device, months before its official launch.



'Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. Pixel4' Google tweeted along with a picture of the back side of the upcoming phone.



The picture confirms that Pixel 4 would be the first smartphone from Google to feature dual rear cameras. Two cameras are positioned in the middle of a square popping out of the back of the phone. Pixel 4's rear camera will be accompanied by a dual flash system.



Pixel 4 will also become the first Pixel to go without a rear fingerprint scanner. Rumors suggest Pixel 4 could feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, which are trending on Android phones this year. Google can also fully avoid fingerprint sensor and switch to a facial recognition system, like the iPhone X.



The Pixel 4 is still expected to come out in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX