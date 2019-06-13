

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Carriers have raised domestic fares for the second time in five weeks, as Southwest extends its ban on Boeing 737 max.



American Airlines Group raised its ticket prices by $5 on one-way U.S. flights, while Southwest Airlines Co. and Hawaiian Holdings Inc. also followed the suit.



Airlines are benefiting from strong demand for flight tickets as supply of flights and seats have been impacted by the banning of 737 Max.



Southwest Airlines on Thursday removed the grounded Boeing 737 Max from its schedule through the start of September. The low-cost carrier is canceling about 100 flights a day from its schedule.



'With the timing of the MAX's return-to-service still uncertain, we are again revising our plans to remove the MAX from our schedule through September 2,' the Dallas-based airline said in a statement.



American Airlines also extended its cancellations of 737 grounding through September 3.



The Federal Aviation Administration grounded 737 Max in mid-March after two fatal crashes within five months.



Boeing last month said it completed a software fix for a stall-prevention system aboard the planes. Investigators had claimed that faulty stall-prevention system, known as MCAS, was the reason behind the two crashes, which together killed 346 people.



