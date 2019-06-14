

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Universal opened a new $300 million Harry Potter ride, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike, on Thursday in Orlando, Florida. The ride reportedly had an insane 10-hour wait time within an hour of opening.



Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike ride at Islands of Adventure takes riders on a mile-long journey through the infamous Forbidden Forest on Hagrid's iconic motorbike. The ride had been under construction for nearly two years and cost $300 million for Universal. The ride, which replaces the Dragon Challenge roller coaster, features nearly 1,100 trees to give riders an authentic feel of forest.



According to CNBC, the Universal Orlando mobile app estimates the wait for the ride to be between eight and 10 hours just 1 hour after the ride opened.



From Friday, the park will be use a virtual queue, which will alert fans when it is time to return to queue so that fans won't have to waste a huge amount of time just standing in a queue.



Single-park admission to Universal Islands of Adventure starts at $115 for adults and $110 for children. Park-to-park admission starts at $170 for adults and $165 for children.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX