

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, said Friday that Frankfurt Airport served to 6.2 million passengers in May 2019, an increase of 1.4 percent year-on-year.



Aircraft movements in May 2019 rose 1.0 percent to 46,181 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights or MTOWs grew 0.8 percent to about 2.8 million metric tons.



Cargo throughput--airfreight + airmail-- slightly grew by 0.6 percent to 185,701 metric tons.



