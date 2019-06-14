

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation slowed in May after rising in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.2 percent year-on-year in May, after a 1.5 percent increase in April.



The rising of consumer prices from a year ago was curbed most by reductions in the prices of mobile phones, televisions, detached houses and international flights.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in May.



EU harmonized inflation was 1.3 percent in May. The corresponding figure for euro area was 1.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices declined 0.2 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX