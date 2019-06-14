

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree plc (STHR.L) said the Group's performance in the first half of the year in line with management expectations. Group net fees increased by 9% year-on-year, consistent across both the first and second quarter. The Group's performance was driven by Continental Europe up 13% and USA up 13%. All regions delivered double digit growth, with the exception of UK&I where net fees were down 9%.



First-half Group net fees were 163.0 million pounds compared to 148.4 million pounds, prior year. Contract fees were up 12% to 121.1 million pounds. Permanent fees were down 1% year-on-year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX