

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said long-term data from the ongoing ENESTfreedom and ENESTop trials showed sustained treatment-free remission after stopping frontline and second-line Tasigna therapy in patients with Ph+ chronic myeloid leukemia.



The company also presented study results showing encouraging results for asciminib, an investigational allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, in combination with three different tyrosine kinase inhibitors in heavily pre-treated Ph+ chronic myeloid leukemia in the chronic phase.



The company will present the study results at the 24th Congress of the European Hematology Association in Amsterdam.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX