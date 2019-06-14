

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation slowed at a faster-than-expected rate in May, data from the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in May, slower than 1.3 percent in April. The flash estimate was 1.0 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices slowed a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in May, after a 0.3 percent rise in the preceding month. The flash estimate was 0.2 percent.



Food prices rose 0.7 percent in May. Prices of manufactured product and tobacco increased by 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively. Energy prices grew at the same rate of 0.6 percent.



The core CPI climbed 0.5 percent annually in May, after a 0.7 percent increase in the prior month.



EU harmonized inflation slowed to 1.1 percent in May from 1.5 percent in the prior month. That was in line with the flash estimate.



Monthly inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices slowed to 0.1 percent in May from 0.4 percent in April. The flash estimate was 0.2 percent.



