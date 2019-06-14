

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial output grew at a slower pace, while growth in retail sales improved more-than-expected in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



Industrial production advanced 5 percent year-on-year in May, while growth was expected to remain stable at 5.4 percent.



Meanwhile, retail sales grew at a faster pace of 8.6 percent after rising 7.2 percent in the previous month. Sales were forecast to advance 8.1 percent.



In January to May period, fixed asset investment increased 5.6 percent from the previous year. Economists had forecast 6.1 percent increase, as seen in January to April period.



The unemployment rate remained stable at 5 percent in May, data showed.



