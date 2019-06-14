

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK) said, based on externally verified data, the company assumes that the CO2 allowances purchased as a precautionary measure will almost compensate the projected shortfall at the subsidiaries of the Group. The market value of all CO2 allowances acquired as a precautionary measure exceeds the figure accounted for in the balance sheet by around 300 million euros.



The company noted that the value of the CO2 allowances acquired is a stock market value and is subject to fluctuations.



