

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Friday, with underwhelming Chinese industrial output data and worries of a potential military confrontation in the Middle East weighing on markets.



China's industrial output growth slowed to a more than 17-year low of 5 percent in May amid an escalating trade war with the United States, a government report showed.



The British pound slipped after Boris Johnson finished well ahead of his rivals on Thursday in the first round of the party's leadership contest to replace Theresa May as the party's leader.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent at 7,352 after closing marginally higher the previous day.



Kier Group shares plunged 16 percent after reports that builder is preparing to sell its housebuilding unit for a lower-than-expected price.



Miners were broadly lower, with BHP falling nearly 1 percent on global growth worries. Among financials, HSBC shed 0.6 percent and Prudential dropped 0.7 percent.



Precious metals mining company Fresnillo rallied 2.3 percent as gold jumped more than 1 percent to surpass the key $1,350 level for the first time since April last year.



SThree plc jumped 2.8 percent. The specialist staffing company said the Group's performance in the first half of the year was in line with management expectations.



