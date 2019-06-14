

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production grew moderately in April, as initially estimated, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Friday.



Industrial production rose 0.6 percent month-on-month in April, in line with estimate, reversing a 0.6 percent fall in March.



At the same time, growth in shipments was revised to 1.8 percent from 1.7 percent. At the same time, inventory remained flat, as previously estimated.



According to final data, the inventory ratio decreased 2.4 percent instead of a 2.5 percent drop estimated initially.



On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 1.1 percent in April.



Further, data showed that capacity utilization rose 1.6 percent on month in April, in contrast to a 0.4 percent fall in March. This was the fastest growth in six months.



