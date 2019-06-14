

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said Taltz demonstrated effectiveness in improving the signs and symptoms of active psoriatic arthritis in a Phase 3b/4 SPIRIT-Head-to-Head study. The trial demonstrated that Taltz was more effective than Humira in simultaneously achieving both joint and skin responses after 24 weeks of treatment. Topline results from the study were announced last year.



A total of 566 patients were enrolled in the study. Taltz also met the key secondary endpoints. The safety data were consistent with previously reported results.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX