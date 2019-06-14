

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation rose in May after slowing in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in May, after a 2.3 percent increase in April.



Restaurants and hotels prices grew 4.2 percent annually in May and that of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels prices rose 4.1 percent.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco surged by 3.9 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent in May, following a 0.2 percent rise in the preceding month.



