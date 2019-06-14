

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia consumer price inflation rose in May after slowing in the previous month, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The consumer price index increased 0.9 percent year-on-year in May, after a 0.7 percent rise in April.



Alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices surged by 4.7 percent annually in May. Prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels grew 4.1 percent and that of restaurants and hotels rose 3.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in May, same as seen in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX