

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal consumer prices inflation slowed for the third month in May, data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The consumer price index slowed 0.4 percent year-on-year in May, following a 0.8 percent rise in April.



The core inflation rate, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, was 0.5 percent versus 0.8 percent in April.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in May, following a 0.6 percent rise in the preceding month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.3 percent annually in May, slower than 0.9 percent in the prior month.



