

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - King Arthur Flour, Inc. voluntarily recalled certain lots of 5 lb. Unbleached All-Purpose Flour due to the potential presence of Escherichia coli bacteria (E. coli), The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated.



The company announced it is recalling 14,218 cases of the potentially affected lots that were distributed through retailers and distributors nationwide. These were of six specific lot codes and three Best Used By dates - LOT: L18A07C with best used by date of 12/07/19, LOTs: L18A08A and L18A08B with best used by date of 12/08/19, and LOTs: L18A14A, L18A14B, and L18A14C with best used by date of 12/14/19.



The recall does not involve products sold through its website, Baker's Catalogue, the Baker's Store in Norwich, or the Baking School in Burlington.



E. coli infection displays varied symptoms among people, but mostly include severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting. People usually get sick three to four days after swallowing the germ, and most recover within a week. However, some people may develop a serious type of illness called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which can cause kidney failure, stroke, and even death.



ADM Milling, the milling division of Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM), informed King Arthur that that certain wheat used to make these lots has caused the E. coli contamination of the All-Purpose Flour. However, No illnesses have been reported to date.



The company has asked the customers who bought these products to either throw them away or return it to the store for refund.



This makes King Arthur Flour the second flour brand to be recalled in the past few weeks after Aldi's Baker's Corner, which has been packaged for them by ADM Milling.



On May 23, ADM Milling had announced the recall of five-pound bags of Baker's Corner All Purpose Flour, packaged for Aldi, because of a possible presence of E.coli. This was detected during testing of the five-pound bags by the Rhode Island Department of Health. The E.coli strain found in the bag has been linked to 17 illness in eight states.



ADM Milling is working directly with Aldi, which has already recalled all potentially impacted products from store shelves in the region. Aldi also recalled all other ADM retail flour products packaged for Aldi in the region as a precaution.



