

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) has received a preliminary indication of interest from Indra to acquire a majority stake in ITP Aero. The indication of interest is subject to a number of conditions. Rolls-Royce said it intends to retain a long-term relationship with ITP Aero across its Civil Aerospace and Defence programmes.



ITP Aero is the ninth largest aeronautical engine and components company in the world. It was founded by Rolls-Royce and SENER in 1989. In 2017, Rolls-Royce acquired outstanding 53.1% shareholding in ITP owned by SENER.



