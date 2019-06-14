

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordson Corp. (NDSN) announced Friday the appointment of Sundaram Nagarajan as the new president and chief executive officer, effective August 1, 2019. Nagarajan succeeds Michael Hilton, who previously announced his plans to retire.



After Nagarajan joins the company, Hilton will become Senior Advisor to the Company and remain on the board of directors until he retires on December 31, 2019.



Nagarajan joins Nordson following a 23-year career with Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), a Fortune 200 company. He is currently the Executive Vice President, Automotive OEM Segment, for ITW, a $3.3 billion business segment.



Nagarajan started his career in 1991 at Hobart Brothers where he was engaged in the design and development of welding consumables. The company was acquired by ITW in 1996.



