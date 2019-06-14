

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Instagram, the highly popular photo and video-sharing social networking App owned by Facebook, faced an outage on Thursday afternoon. The issue was resolved soon, and the network is now back working.



The outage lasted for over an hour, during which the hashtag instagramdown began to trend on Twitter. Complaints started pouring in from users around the world, saying they could not access accounts or upload photos or video.



Responding to the outage, Instagram tweeted, 'We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts. We're working quickly to fix the issue.'



Down Detector recorded more than 50,000 reports of problems with Instagram from all over the world.



PlayStation Network users also faced an outage during the same time Instagram was down.



Meanwhile, the outage was limited to Instagram, and was not extended to its owner Fcebook. Earlier too, Facebook and its platforms Instagram and WhatsApp had faced outages creating chaos among its users.



In March, Facebook had suffered the most severe outage in its history, affecting users for at least 12 hours in most areas of the world. The social media giant later blamed the blackout on a 'server configuration change'.



In early June, an outage in Google's cloud computing network in eastern U.S. affected services in Google Cloud, G Suite, and YouTube, which were resolved later.



