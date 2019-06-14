

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google announced a new $600 million investment for the expansion of Mayes County data center.



The tech giant had started the data center in 2007 and expanded three times already. The new investment will add 100 jobs to Pryor community, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said during the announcement.



In a blog post Pichai said, 'This network is what powers your searches, your email, all of the photos you store and treasure, and the maps that help you find the fastest way home. And that network includes 13 locations around the world, with new data centers underway in eight additional locations.'



The total investment in Oklahoma will be over $3 billion now with the creation of more than 500 jobs.



Across the U.S., Google plans to invest $13 billion for data centers.



Google also announced its largest ever education grant of $6 million for computer science education in 4-H chapters across U.S. The grant will be useful for young people in Oklahoma and 25 other states will get access to curriculum, training, and devices to learn and grow their coding skills.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX